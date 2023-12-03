AL candidate’s nomination cancelled, nomination of Kalyan Party's Ibrahim valid

Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran has canceled the nomination papers of Awami League's nominated candidate, Salahuddin Ahmed, in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency due to default.

Meanwhile, the nomination paper of Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party, has been declared valid.

In the Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency, 13 aspirants submitted nomination papers to contest in the 12th National Parliament election.