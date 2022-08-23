Former ACC official Basir secures bail

Khandaker Enamul Basir, an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) official who was suspended after being convicted in a graft case, has secured bail from the High Court.

The bench of justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the bail-order on Tuesday.

A trial court awarded him an eight-year imprisonment on 23 February and also slapped a fine of Tk 8 million. In the same case, the court sentenced deputy inspector general of police Mijanur Rahman to three-year imprisonment.