Court allows Samrat to go abroad for treatment

A Dhaka court has allowed expelled Jubo League president Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat to go abroad for medical treatment, reports UNB.

Dhaka Special Court-6 judge Monjurul Imam on Thursday was scheduled to hear the charges in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Samrat.

However, senior Adv Ehsanul Haq Samaji, appearing for Samrat, appealed to the court to postpone the hearing. The court granted the request and fixed 6 July as the next date of hearing.

Samrat’s appeal for medical treatment abroad was also granted by the court.