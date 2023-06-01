Court allows Samrat to go abroad for treatment

A Dhaka court has allowed expelled Jubo League president Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat to go abroad for medical treatment, reports UNB.
Dhaka Special Court-6 judge Monjurul Imam on Thursday was scheduled to hear the charges in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Samrat.
However, senior Adv Ehsanul Haq Samaji, appearing for Samrat, appealed to the court to postpone the hearing. The court granted the request and fixed 6 July as the next date of hearing.
Samrat’s appeal for medical treatment abroad was also granted by the court.
"We are yet to collect some important documents in this case. That's why we appealed for time," said Samrat's lawyer.
The court also verbally ordered Samrat to return home after treatment within one month of getting a visa in any country, the lawyer added.
On 12 November 2019, ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed the case against Samrat for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 2.94 crore. On 26 November 2020, ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam submitted a charge sheet against Samrat after investigating the case.