Hasina's crimes against humanity proved beyond doubt: Attorney General

Attorney General (AG) Md Asaduzzaman today said that the prosecution has proved beyond doubt the charges brought in the crimes against humanity case against three, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over atrocities committed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

Delivering his closing argument as the state's chief legal officer before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mojumder, the attorney general said that the prosecution has presented documentary, oral, and circumstantial evidence to prove the case.

"The defence argued that the accused gave no orders and were innocent. Fortunately, they did not say there had been no July Uprising in Bangladesh, or that 1,400 people were not killed, or that over 30,000 others were not injured. But if we accept that 1,400 people were indeed killed, that such a large uprising took place across the country, and that killings were carried out nationwide under state patronage using the state apparatus, then the question remains-who committed these crimes?" he said.