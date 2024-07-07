JICA’s senior VP visits Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) senior vice president Hara Shohei recently visited Bangladesh to commemorate the seven Japanese victims of the Holey Artisan Attack on 1 July in 2016, at a memorial ceremony organiSed by JICA on July 3, 2024.

His visit also aimed to strengthen relations with the Government of Bangladesh, says a press release.

During his stay, Hara Shohei engaged with different ministers and government officials.

The JICA official met Md Tazul Islam, local government, rural development and co-operatives minister, to convey appreciation for the cooperation on JICA-supported activities and exchanged views on existing and planned activities.

He also met the environment, forests and climate change minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, and secretary Farhina Ahmed and highlighted JICA’s cooperation in climate change adaptation and mitigation, forestry, air pollution control, and waste management. He expressed interest in continued discussion on capacity development, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing.