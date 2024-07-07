JICA’s senior VP visits Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) senior vice president Hara Shohei recently visited Bangladesh to commemorate the seven Japanese victims of the Holey Artisan Attack on 1 July in 2016, at a memorial ceremony organiSed by JICA on July 3, 2024.
His visit also aimed to strengthen relations with the Government of Bangladesh, says a press release.
During his stay, Hara Shohei engaged with different ministers and government officials.
The JICA official met Md Tazul Islam, local government, rural development and co-operatives minister, to convey appreciation for the cooperation on JICA-supported activities and exchanged views on existing and planned activities.
He also met the environment, forests and climate change minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, and secretary Farhina Ahmed and highlighted JICA’s cooperation in climate change adaptation and mitigation, forestry, air pollution control, and waste management. He expressed interest in continued discussion on capacity development, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing.
On 4 July, Hara Shohei met finance minister AH Mahmood Ali, and state minister for Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP. In the meeting, he emphasized cooperation through JICA-funded projects and reiterated JICA’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh in achieving sustainable economic growth.
Hara Shohei also had a meeting with the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, Nasrul Hamid. In the meeting, he discussed milestone projects focusing on power grid stability and capacity development of government officials. He also reiterated his commitment to ongoing cooperation.
Besides, during the visit, he went to multiple JICA-supported project sites, including Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), Dhaka MRT Line 6, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Terminal 3, Kharulia Talimul Quran Madrasa, Matarbari Power Plant, and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital.
On 30 June, Hara Shohei toured BSEZ at Araihazar. Observing Singer’s new factory operation, he expressed that BSEZ will be crucial in promoting FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and industry diversification in Bangladesh. He further stressed that maximizing the BSEZ’s high-quality functionalities requires unwavering support from the Government of Bangladesh, including BEZA (Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority), NBR (National Board of Revenue), and Customs.
While visitng the Dhaka MRT Line 6 on 1 July, he said, “Dhaka MRT is one of the most successful projects with Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) by JICA and a shining example of friendship and trust between Bangladesh and Japan. We, at JICA, are very proud and honored to have walked with Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited and the Government of Bangladesh since the beginning of a long journey. We will continue our cooperation for future MRT lines.”
Upon visiting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Terminal 3, Hara Shohei added, “JICA remains dedicated to supporting projects that meet today’s needs and anticipate the future demands of a growing economy. We envision Terminal 3 becoming a hub of innovation and efficiency in the aviation sector, which will drive economic opportunities and enhance regional connectivity.”
On 2 July, Hara Shohei visited the Matarbari Power Plant, commending its progress despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine War. He stated that the Matarbari Power Plant will strengthen Bangladesh’s power generation capacity and contribute to a stable power supply system. JICA’s comprehensive approach to developing the deep-sea port, roads, and bridges in Matarbari and surrounding areas will contribute to nationwide economic development.