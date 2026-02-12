Names, photos don’t match voter list at Dhanmondi centre, causing hassle

Several voters faced difficulties at a women’s polling centre at Dhanmondi Government Girls’ School in the capital after discrepancies were found between voter numbers and the corresponding names and photographs on the voter list.

By around 8:15am on Thursday, eight voters had approached the presiding officer at the centre to report the issue. However, the presiding officer was unable to offer a solution.

Zarin Ara, who came to vote for the first time, said she had downloaded her voter number and polling location from the app before arriving. But upon reaching the centre, she was informed that her name and photograph did not match the list. After she raised the matter, the presiding officer told her nothing could be done.