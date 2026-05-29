Court orders seizure assets of S Alam and wife in Cyprus

A court in Cyprus has ordered the seizure of assets owned by Bangladeshi businessman Mohammad Saiful Alam (better known as S Alam Masud) and his wife in the Pareklisia area of Cyprus. The order was issued by the Nicosia District Court at the request of the Bangladeshi authorities, according to a report of the Cyprus' only English newspaper Cyprus Mail.

The Bangladeshi authorities had requested the seizure of his assets as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of bank fraud and money laundering against S Alam. The request was made through a “mutual legal assistance process” initiated by the Bangladeshi authorities. Following an application by Cyprus’s anti-money laundering unit (MOKAS), the court ordered the asset seizure on 19 May, said the report.

Saiful Alam has denied these allegations against him.