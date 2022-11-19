14 per cent tube wells in Bangladesh contain excessive arsenic

The number of tube wells with excessive amounts of arsenic in the country has decreased by half in the past 20 years. However, there’s still excessive arsenic in the water of 14 per cent tube wells in the country.

This was revealed in a survey done on the standard limits of arsenic in the country’s tube wells by the department of public health engineering (DPHE).

Public health experts say, there’s a difference between international and national standards regarding how much arsenic found in a litre of water can be considered safe.

The survey was conducted based on the government fixed standards. The number of tube wells with arsenic will increase even further if it’s done based on World Health Organization (WHO)’s standards.

It’s learned from DPHE sources that arsenic in country’s tube wells was tested in 2003. Back then excessive arsenic was found in 29 per cent tube wells of the country.