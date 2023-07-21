Bangladesh to enter new era in oil import with single point mooring

Country’s system of importing fuel oil will enter a new dimension within this year when Single Point Mooring (SPM) will be used to offload fuel oil from mother vessels, that will save at least Tk 8 billion (Tk 800 crore) per annum, reports news agency UNB.

This SPM will make the country’s energy management system more economical, sustainable and environment friendly, said project officials.

“The SPM project will be commissioned by this year as 95 per cent of its works is already complete. Separate test runs of the project have already been done,” project officer Monjed Ali Shanto told reporters on Thursday.