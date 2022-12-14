Morocco’s World Cup success and sorrow of a Bangladeshi migration-seeker's family

When Morocco’s stellar World Cup success of reaching to semi-finals of the ‘greatest show on earth’ as the first African nation mesmerizes the world, at least one family in Bangladesh grieves every time they hear the name of the country.

Morocco has become a buzzword in the Bangladesh football frenzy. While you can hear the name popping up everywhere, to the family from Sunamganj’s Chhatak, the name with a grim and agonising reminder.

This is the story of a migration seeker Mamun Ahmed Mishu from Noarai village of Chhatak pourashava, who died off the coast of Morocco in 2021. For his widow Jesmine Nahar Jharna, Morocco has since become synonymous with the resting place of her husband.