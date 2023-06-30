Over 10m cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha this year

This year, a total of 100,41,812 cattle were sacrificed across the country on Eid-ul-Azha.

Last year, the number of cattle sacrificed across the country was 99,50,763. In 2021, the number was 90,93,242. This year, 91,049 more cattle were sacrificed than last year, according to a press release of the fisheries and livestock.

This year, the highest numbers of animals were sacrificed in Dhaka division and the lowest animal sacrifice was in Mymensingh division.