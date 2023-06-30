Over 10m cattle sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha this year

This year, a total of 100,41,812 cattle were sacrificed across the country on Eid-ul-Azha.
Last year, the number of cattle sacrificed across the country was 99,50,763. In 2021, the number was 90,93,242. This year, 91,049 more cattle were sacrificed than last year, according to a press release of the fisheries and livestock.
This year, the highest numbers of animals were sacrificed in Dhaka division and the lowest animal sacrifice was in Mymensingh division.
According to the information received from the field level, 25,48,184 cattle were sacrificed in Dhaka division, 20,51,777 in Chattogram division, 21,32,469 in Rajshahi division, 9,49,581 in Khulna division, 4,30,673 in Barishal division, 3,94,039 in Sylhet division, 11,49,187 in Rangpur division and 3,85,902 in Mymensingh division.
Among the cattle sacrificed, 45,81,60 were cows, 1,07,875 buffaloes, 48,49,328 goats, 5,02,307 sheep and 1,242 other animals were sacrificed, said the release.
It is to be noted that the number of sacrificial cattle across the country this year was 1,25,36,333.