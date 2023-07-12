EU delegate meets info minister

Visiting delegation of the European Union (EU) on Wednesday met information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud at his secretariat office in Dhaka, reports BSS.

Three members of the delegation, Riccardo Chelleri, Dimitra Ioannou and Cristina Dos Ramos Alves, met the information minister.

While talking to reporters after the meeting, Hasan said no discussions regarding politics were held during the meeting. They wanted to know about the role of the ministry in the country's mass media, he added.