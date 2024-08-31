UN fact-finding team to suggest longer-term reforms in Bangladesh

The UN Human Rights fact-finding team, scheduled to visit Bangladesh, will make recommendations aimed at advancing justice, accountability, and longer-term reforms, according to a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The office will deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh in the coming weeks, with a view to reporting on violations and abuses perpetrated during the protests, analysing root causes and, and making recommendations to advance justice and accountability and for longer-term reforms," said spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani in a statement Friday.

The statement said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has received an official invitation from Bangladesh interim government chief advisor professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus to conduct an impartial and independent fact-finding mission into human rights violations committed from 1 July to 15 August.

The team received commitments from the Interim Government and security forces for full cooperation in this work, it added.