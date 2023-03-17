Commonwealth countries urge Myanmar to comply with ICJ provisional measures

Foreign ministers of Commonwealth countries have called upon Myanmar to comply with the "Provisional Measures’ by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

They came up with the call at the 22nd Commonwealth foreign affairs ministers meeting (CFAMM) in London, reports UNB.

"The world must not forget that it was Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extraordinary courage, compassion and humanitarian decision to open up border and heart to more than 750,000 Rohingyas in 2017 that saved the world from witnessing a human catastrophe," said state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at the meeting.