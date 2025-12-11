2 mild earthquake within 5 minutes jolts Sylhet region

According to the earthquake monitoring centre, the first earthquake occurred at 2:50:31 am local time on Thursday. Its epicentre was in Beanibazar, Sylhet and it registered a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale.

Within five minutes, at 2:55:14 am, a second earthquake struck. Its epicentre was in Barlekha upazila in Moulvibazar and it measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Rubaiyat Kabir told Prothom Alo on Thursday morning that minor earthquakes are frequently felt in these areas of Sylhet and nearby Tripura in India. He emphasised that there is nothing to fear about.