'Visa restrictions to be applied both to those giving orders and those taking orders'

So Zillur let me repeat. This policy will be applied equally to members of government and to members of opposition.

For example, if we were to find that members of the opposition had been involved in violence to undermine elections or voter intimidation, that individual would not be allowed to get a US visa. Similarly if we were to find that a member of government or law enforcement was involved in voter intimidation or violence or denial of free speech, we would not allow that person to travel to the United States.