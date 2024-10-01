Travel ban on ex-MP Shariful, cabinet secy Kabir

ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. He said there is a case against MP Shariful Islam on allegations of wealth accumulation beyond known sources. As the ACC came to know that he might try to flee home, it filed a petition seeking travel ban.

The public prosecutor also said the ACC is inquiring over allegations of abusing power, irregularities, corruption, and money embezzlement against Kabir Bin Anwar.

As there was information that he might try to flee home, the ACC filed a similar petition, seeking a travel ban against him and his wife.