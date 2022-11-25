Both sides interested to sign partnership agreement

Enrique Mora said, “We are reconsidering our relations with Bangladesh for two reasons. One is Bangladesh’s spectacular growth and achievements. For this we are interested to help in various sectors. Another thing is we have important interest in the Indo-Pacific region. Our objective and strategy is taking position there in a larger scale. We want to increase partnership with the countries of this region to achieve that goal.”

According to Mora it has become essential to change the current framework of mutual assistance as Bangladesh is advancing so fast that many different issues outside of the framework are entering into discussion. As a result, this partnership agreement is the structure of elevating to the next step. It is possible to ensure all types of cooperation within this legal framework, he added.