One out of three children gets no time to play

One out of three children does not have enough time to play and one out of five children has no safe place for playing games, while one in three children with disabilities has no playmates, according the Power of Play report released by the International Day of Play (IDOP) network.

The IDOP global network prepared the report based on the opinions of more than 10,000 children aged between 3 and 18 from 21 countries including 400 children from Bangladesh.

Tuesday, 11 June, marks the first-ever International Day of Play, which is being celebrated across the world focusing on access to education and intellectual growth through increasing the importance of play in children’s lives.