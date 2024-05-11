PM for exploring sustainable strategy to expedite country's development
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the engineers to take the pro-people, pro-environment, cost-effective, suitable and sustainable strategy and plans to quicken country's development.
"Devise the strategy through discussion to foster the country's development so we can take the country forward towards prosperity," she said while addressing as the chief guest the 61st convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).
IEB Dhaka Centre organised the programme with the main theme "Engineering and Technology for Smart Bangladesh" on IEB headquarters premises here.
The prime minister asked the engineers to take environment friendly plans to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impact of the climate change.
"We should keep in mind that we always have to face drought, flood and flow-tide," she said.
She also called upon the engineers to take sustainable, cost-effective and suitable plans to benefit the country and its people.
"We have to take plans in such a way from which the people will get benefit, the country will get return or income and off- course, the plans will be suitable for Bangladesh," she added.
The premier called for not taking any plan for "only the purpose of construction and commission".
"I will not approve if any such plan comes to me. I will only take into consideration the benefit of the country and its people," she said.
Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the engineers not to take any such plan for development which requires filling water bodies such haor, beel and ponds.
"If necessary, we will build expressway. The vehicles will ply the expressway while vessels under the expressway," she said.
Recalling the engineers' contribution to the country's development, she said her government will consider the logical demands of engineers after scrutiny.
The prime minister also handed over awards including gold medal and certificates to different levels of engineers, centre, sub-centre, engineering division and graduates of AMIE examination.
IEB president Md Abdus Sabur, its general secretary SM Monjurul Haque Monju and IEB Dhaka Centre chairman Mohammad Hossain and its general secretary Md Nazrul Islam, also spoke at the function.
An audio-visual presentation on the contribution of the engineers to country's development as well as protection of its environment was screened as theme song marking the IEB's 61st convention was played at the function.
Sheikh Hasina stressed more research in agriculture saying her government is set to completely mechanise the agricultural sector to get its production three times higher.
"Conduct research on how to develop agricultural machineries at low cost," she said.
She reminded all that her government has ensured food security by increasing production through research.
The prime minister said the country has been able to produce 28000mw of electricity and has set a target to increase to 60,000mw by 2041.
"We are ensuring multifaceted electricity generation by installing solar, wind, coal, gas, oil and hydro based power plants. More research is required to this end," she said.
She called upon the engineers to focus research to maximise use of their talents and merits for the cause of country's development.
"I want you to give special attention to research," she added.
The prime minister said her government is providing houses to the landless and homeless people across the country free of cost aimed at giving all their address.
"None will remain homeless in Bangladesh," she reiterated.
Sheikh Hasina said her government has been building flats for slum dwellers as well.
She asked the engineers to draw plans on how to make houses and flats more living friendly at lower cost.
"We're doing every job focusing on changing the fate of the grassroots people. Do your duties keeping that in mind," she said.
The prime minister called engineers as main driving force of transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041, which means, it will have smart population, smart government, smart economy and smart society.
"We have been working to turn Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041. You (engineers) are the main driving force to materialize the vision," she said.
She came down heavily on the critics of the country's development.
"There are some people who criticise everything without any reason. We don't care who says what as we are committed to working for the welfare of the country and its people," she said.
The prime minister said the BNP and its like-minded governments did nothing for the welfare of the people.
In this regard, she said the per capita income increased by just six US dollars till 1996 after 1975 changeover.
Earlier, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman increased per capita income to $277 from $97, she said.
The premier said her government has been able to realize the recognition of a developing nation for Bangladesh in 2021 by conducting massive development works while the BNP did nothing for the country's advancement.