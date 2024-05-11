PM for exploring sustainable strategy to expedite country's development

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the engineers to take the pro-people, pro-environment, cost-effective, suitable and sustainable strategy and plans to quicken country's development.

"Devise the strategy through discussion to foster the country's development so we can take the country forward towards prosperity," she said while addressing as the chief guest the 61st convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

IEB Dhaka Centre organised the programme with the main theme "Engineering and Technology for Smart Bangladesh" on IEB headquarters premises here.

The prime minister asked the engineers to take environment friendly plans to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impact of the climate change.

"We should keep in mind that we always have to face drought, flood and flow-tide," she said.

She also called upon the engineers to take sustainable, cost-effective and suitable plans to benefit the country and its people.

"We have to take plans in such a way from which the people will get benefit, the country will get return or income and off- course, the plans will be suitable for Bangladesh," she added.