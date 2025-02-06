Monir Haider appointed special assistant to CA

Journalist Monir Haider has been appointed as special assistant (consensus building) to the Chief Adviser with the status of a senior secretary.

The public administration ministry has issued a gazette notification in this regard yesterday, a release said today, Thursday.

According to the gazette, the contractual appointment will remain effective for six months from the date of his joining.

It said the appointment was given on the condition of relinquishing working relations with all professions, businesses or government, semi-government, private institution/organisations.

Other conditions of this appointment will be fixed based on the contract, the circular added.