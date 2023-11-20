Jagannath University student Khadija finally walks out of jail

Khadiza who had been in jail in two cases filed under the Digital Security Act (now abolished), walks out of jail as a six-member bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Obaidul Hasan dismissed leave to appeal petitions filed by the state challenging her bail on Thursday.

“I didn’t spend a good time inside the prison. I had spent time saying namaj, fasting and studying in the prison. My honors second year exam will be held today. I would go directly to the university to attend the examination,” Khadija said.

Court and lawyers sources said trial courts rejected Khadiza’s bail pleas twice. On 16 February this year, the High Court had granted permanent bail to Khadija. The state then filed two petitions with the SC challenging the HC bail order. Later the Supreme Court chamber judge stayed the HC order and sent the issue to the regular Appellate Division bench for hearing.