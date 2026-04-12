Former law minister Shafique Ahmed passes away
Former law minister Barrister Shafique Ahmed has passed away. He died Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.
Shafique Ahmed’s son, Barrister Mahbub Shafique, told Prothom Alo that when his father’s physical condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday. He passed away today at around 5:30 pm. He was 89 years old.
Barrister Shafique Ahmed served as the Law Minister from January 2009 to mid-January 2014. He was a technocrat minister (not a Member of Parliament).
Shafique Ahmed was a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court. He was born in 1937 in Cumilla. In 1967, he obtained an LL.M. degree from King’s College London and was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn.
He also served as the former Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council and as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
Shafique Ahmed is survived by two sons and one daughter.