Former law minister Shafique Ahmed passes away

Former law minister Barrister Shafique Ahmed has passed away. He died Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.

Shafique Ahmed’s son, Barrister Mahbub Shafique, told Prothom Alo that when his father’s physical condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday. He passed away today at around 5:30 pm. He was 89 years old.

Barrister Shafique Ahmed served as the Law Minister from January 2009 to mid-January 2014. He was a technocrat minister (not a Member of Parliament).