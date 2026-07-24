Reasons cited for President Shahabuddin’s resignation

Ill health has been cited as the reason behind the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. He submitted his resignation letter to Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad on Friday.

Announcing the resignation at a press conference at Parliament House at 5:00 pm, the Speaker said the President had stepped down because he was suffering from serious health problems.

“He is seriously ill. Owing to multiple medical conditions, he has become physically and mentally unable to discharge the responsibilities of such an important constitutional office as that of the President,” the Speaker said.