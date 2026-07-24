Speaker returns, says he is unaware of what the president will do
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has returned to Bangladesh after completing his medical check-up. Upon returning home he said that he has no knowledge about the president's possible resignation.
Responding to questions on the matter, he said, “I do not know what the president will or will not do. The president is the first citizen of the country.”
The speaker made the remarks while responding to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shortly after returning to Dhaka from Bangkok at around 12:15 pm today, Friday. National Parliament Chief Whip Nurul Islam received him at the airport.
When asked about the president's possible resignation, the speaker said, “I was out of the country. So I do not know who may or may not resign. Perhaps I will know now. If the president resigns, he will submit his resignation to the Speaker. The National Parliament will then elect a new president within the next 90 days. That is the parliamentary procedure.”
Asked why he had cut short his visit, the Speaker said, “I had some personal matters to attend to in Dhaka, and my medical check-up was completed yesterday. So I returned home.”
Responding to a question about assuming the president's responsibilities if the president resigns, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, “This is provided for in Bangladesh's Constitution. When the president resigns, the Speaker serves as acting president. The National Parliament elects the president, and that must be done within three months. That is the constitutional position.”
The Speaker travelled from Dhaka to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment. He returned to Bangladesh two days earlier than scheduled.
His early return has further fuelled speculation over the possible resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, as under the Constitution, a president submits a resignation letter to the speaker, who then serves as acting president until a new one is elected.
The issue of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's possible resignation has been under discussion for several days. Various authoritative sources have indicated that he may resign within a day or two.
A source concerned said the president informed senior officials at Bangabhaban during a meeting yesterday, Thursday, that he was preparing to step down.
In a report published at 10:23 pm yesterday, Thursday, Reuters said President Mohammed Shahabuddin would resign on Friday. The report cited three sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Mohammed Shahabuddin, 75, assumed office as president for a five-year term on 24 April 2023 during the Awami League government. Accordingly, his term is due to expire in April 2028.