Speaker returns, says he is unaware of what the president will do

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has returned to Bangladesh after completing his medical check-up. Upon returning home he said that he has no knowledge about the president's possible resignation.

Responding to questions on the matter, he said, “I do not know what the president will or will not do. The president is the first citizen of the country.”

The speaker made the remarks while responding to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport shortly after returning to Dhaka from Bangkok at around 12:15 pm today, Friday. National Parliament Chief Whip Nurul Islam received him at the airport.