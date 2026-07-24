Speaker returns 2 days early as speculation grows over president’s resignation

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad returned to Dhaka from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:15 pm.

The Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat confirmed his return in a press release.

The speaker had travelled to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment.

He returned to Bangladesh two days earlier than scheduled, further fuelling speculation that President Mohammed Shahabuddin may be preparing to resign.

Under Bangladesh’s Constitution, a president submits a resignation letter to the speaker, who also serves as acting president until a new president is elected.