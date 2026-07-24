Speaker returns 2 days early as speculation grows over president’s resignation
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad returned to Dhaka from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:15 pm.
The Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat confirmed his return in a press release.
The speaker had travelled to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment.
He returned to Bangladesh two days earlier than scheduled, further fuelling speculation that President Mohammed Shahabuddin may be preparing to resign.
Under Bangladesh’s Constitution, a president submits a resignation letter to the speaker, who also serves as acting president until a new president is elected.
Speculation over Shahabuddin’s possible resignation has intensified in recent days, with several authoritative sources indicating that he could step down today or tomorrow.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the president informed senior officials at Bangabhaban during a meeting on Thursday to begin preparations for his departure.
In a report published at 10:23 pm on Thursday, Reuters said President Shahabuddin is expected to resign on Friday. The news agency cited three sources familiar with the matter, noting that none agreed to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Shahabuddin, 75, assumed office as Bangladesh’s president on 24 April 2023 during the Awami League government’s tenure. His five-year term is scheduled to expire in April 2028.