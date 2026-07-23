President Shahabuddin to tender resignation Friday: Reuters
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will tender resignation to speaker on Friday, according to Reuters.
Three sources informed the development to news agency Reuters on Thursday.
Under Bangladesh's Constitution, the President submits a resignation letter to the Speaker. If the president resigns, the Speaker assumes the President's duties until a new President is elected.
According to Parliament Secretariat sources, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed travelled to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment and was scheduled to return on 26 July. The revised schedule was confirmed on Thursday.
In a programme circulated by the BNP for its senior leaders on Thursday evening, the party said the Speaker is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 12:40pm on Friday on a Thai Airways flight from Thailand.
The Constitution states, if the office of the President becomes vacant or if the President is unable to discharge the functions of his office on account of absence, illness or any other cause, the Speaker shall discharge those functions until a President is elected or until the President resumes the functions of his office, as the case may be.