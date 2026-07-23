President Shahabuddin to tender resignation Friday: Reuters

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will tender resignation to speaker on Friday, according to Reuters.

Three sources informed the development to news agency ​Reuters on Thursday.

Under Bangladesh's Constitution, the President submits a resignation letter to the Speaker. If the president resigns, the Speaker assumes the President's duties until a new President is elected.

According to Parliament Secretariat sources, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed travelled to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment and was scheduled to return on 26 July. The revised schedule was confirmed on Thursday.