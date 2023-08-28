Dhaka hopes to be BRICS member in next phase: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen today said that there is no reason to be disheartened over Bangladesh not being included in the BRICS as Dhaka is hopeful to be included to this developing economies bloc in next phase.

"It's an ongoing process (to get BRICS membership)," he told reporters at the foreign ministry here.

The foreign secretary said that this is the first phase and Bangladesh hopes to be included in the next phase.

"In the meantime, we also got time to some extent," he added.