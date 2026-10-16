Houthi attacks: Passengers travel to Saudi Arabia via 2 alternative routes

With flights to Riyadh and Dammam suspended, passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia are having to use Jeddah and Medina as alternative routes. Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended the suspension of its Riyadh and Dammam flights by one day, until 18 October.

Following deadly attacks by Yemen’s armed Houthi group, all flights at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh have been suspended since last Saturday. The Saudi government then announced the suspension of flights to Dammam from Tuesday.

In a press release issued on Thursday afternoon, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said it would announce its decision on flights to Riyadh and Dammam later. Private carrier US-Bangla Airlines had already announced the cancellation of its Riyadh-bound flights until 21 October.

Biman said passengers could travel to Saudi Arabia and return to Bangladesh via the international airports in Jeddah and Medina in case of emergency. In response to passenger demand, the airline has replaced the Boeing 787 aircraft on its Medina route with Boeing 777s, increasing the number of seats on each flight by 148.