One million (10 lakh) doses of Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine purchased by the government from China arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday night, reports BSS.

“Ten lakh (one million) shots of Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10.15pm last night,” Md Shamsul Haque, line director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health division under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told the news agency.