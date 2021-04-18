1,000-bed Covid-19 dedicated hospital inaugurated

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hospital with 1000-bed capacity was inaugurated on Sunday as Covid-19 dedicated one with all necessary facilities to treat coronavirus patients adding further improvement in the health sector to fight the deadly virus.

Health minister Zahid Maleque formally inaugurated the DNCC hospital at a function while DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam attended it as special guest, an official release said.

Maleque said, “Like other countries of the world, Bangladesh is also facing a second wave of coronavirus… almost all hospitals in the country are filled with Covid-19 patients as both infections and fatalities caused by the virus are gradually increasing.”