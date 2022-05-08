1000 litres of soybean oil found hoarded in shop godown

Abdul Hakim, however, claimed he was a wholesaler. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he supplied oil to the various restaurants and shops in the city and that is why the oil had been stored in his godown. He said he had purchased soybean oil throughout the month of Ramadan and sold some of it. Some of it remained unsold and he had kept that in the godown.

However, during the raid, a number of shoppers complained that Khwaja Store had charged them higher than the price on the label. A customer, Faruk Uddin, said he had gone to buy three litres of oil from Khwaja Store before the raid began. The price on the bottle was Tk 460, but the shop assistant asked for Tk 590. That was when the consumer rights directorate arrived on the scene.

Even today, Sunday, oil was not available in many of the larger markets and shops in the lanes and alleys of the city. The distributors did not supply soybean oil to the market. Some bought the older stock of oil at higher prices. A certain Farhad Ahmed who lives in Momenbagh residential area of Chattogram city, bought five litres of soybean oil from a local grocery at 11:00 in the morning. The price on the bottle was Tk 760, but he had to pay Tk 1000 for it. The shop assistant explained that there was no oil in the market so he could, "take it or leave it."