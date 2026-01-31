Niko case: Bangladesh to receive Tk 5.12bn against Tk 123.71bn claim

The final verdict in the compensation case over the explosion at the Tengratila gas field in Sunamganj is finally approaching.

According to the ruling of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), Bangladesh may receive compensation of USD 42 million, which is equivalent to Tk 5.12 billion at the current exchange rate. The compensation will be paid by the Canadian company Niko Resources.

However, the Bangladesh government and BAPEX had claimed USD 1.014 billion (Tk 123.71 billion) as compensation for the gas that was burnt and the environmental damage caused by the explosion at the Tengratila gas field.

After speaking to six senior officials from the Energy Division, Petrobangla, and BAPEX it has been learnt that the amount of compensation was found on a brief summary of the verdict received through lawyers.

However, the full verdict has not yet been published. Once the complete ruling is received, discussions will be held with lawyers and further steps will be decided in consultation with the government, they added.