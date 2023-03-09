France, Germany embassies celebrate International Women’s Day 2023

Hosted by French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy and German Ambassador Achim Tröster, the event was joined by internationally acclaimed eminent Bangladeshi fashion designer Bibi Russell, Ekushey Padak 2023 winner artist Kanak Chanpa Chakma, actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, Friendship executive director Runa Khan, actress-choreographer Naila Azad, Diana Award 2021 winner Sidratul Moontaha Chowdhury, Alliance Française de Dhaka Director François Grosjean and others.
Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said: “I am really impressed by the assertive qualities of women of this country. Women here have been taking many leading positions and ascertaining themselves in different areas and playing roles also in businesses, civil society and promoting many initiatives to help other people of the country – and all these are very impressive.”
“They don’t give up anytime and are determined and courageous to help others. If we look at the trends here in social development and professional development, much progress has been achieved because of the courage of your determination.”
German Ambassador Achim Tröster said: “Some of you might have heard that, like France, Germany also recently adopted a feminist policy approach – not only to our foreign policy but also to development policy. Even more than before, women’s cause and gender equality and a fair representation of women in all aspects of political life and society are now the focus of our foreign policy and development policy.”
“We have the ambition to expand our links and expend our funds on projects that serve to empower especially women paving the way for themselves so that they can occupy the space in different societies all over the world where they have their legitimate right to explore.”
“On this special occasion today, a great number of successful women representing different sectors of our society gathered at this Franco-German space and it was wonderful to meet and talk to them. A great thing is that this event has been joined by several prominent male personalities as well, and I believe that our women can conquer all the hurdles with the proper support and cooperation of our male friends and counterparts,” artist Kanak told UNB.
The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day was ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.
This theme was aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.”