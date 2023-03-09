France, Germany embassies celebrate International Women’s Day 2023

German Ambassador Achim Tröster said: “Some of you might have heard that, like France, Germany also recently adopted a feminist policy approach – not only to our foreign policy but also to development policy. Even more than before, women’s cause and gender equality and a fair representation of women in all aspects of political life and society are now the focus of our foreign policy and development policy.”

“We have the ambition to expand our links and expend our funds on projects that serve to empower especially women paving the way for themselves so that they can occupy the space in different societies all over the world where they have their legitimate right to explore.”

“On this special occasion today, a great number of successful women representing different sectors of our society gathered at this Franco-German space and it was wonderful to meet and talk to them. A great thing is that this event has been joined by several prominent male personalities as well, and I believe that our women can conquer all the hurdles with the proper support and cooperation of our male friends and counterparts,” artist Kanak told UNB.