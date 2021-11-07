Bangladesh

12 cotton-laden trucks burnt at Petrapole before entering Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
A devastating fire at India's Petrapole land port has burnt 12 trucks waiting in a parking lot to enter Bangladesh's Benapole land port with imported cotton, reports UNB.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at Jayantipur Luxmi truck parking lot and quickly engulfed trucks parked there. However, no casualties have been reported.

Kartik Chakraborty, general secretary of the Petrapole Port Staff Welfare Association of India, said a truck with cotton waiting to be exported to Bangladesh caught fire in the Jayantipur Lakshi truck parking lot near Petrapole port this morning. Later, fire broke out in 11 other cotton trucks nearby and they were also burnt down.

The other cotton loaded trucks managed to move elsewhere, he said. On information, members of the fire service arrived from Banga and Gobradanga and doused the fire at around 5 am after hours of effort.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole Port CNDF Agents Staff Association, said, "I have heard from traders on the other side that a fire broke out in 12 cotton loaded trucks to be imported to Bangladesh."

Shri Rakesh Kumar, deputy director of Petrapole Port said, Rs 80 million worth of cotton was damaged in the fire. A five-member committee has been formed to probe the incident.

