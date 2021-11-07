12 cotton-laden trucks burnt at Petrapole before entering Bangladesh

The other cotton loaded trucks managed to move elsewhere, he said. On information, members of the fire service arrived from Banga and Gobradanga and doused the fire at around 5 am after hours of effort.
Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole Port CNDF Agents Staff Association, said, "I have heard from traders on the other side that a fire broke out in 12 cotton loaded trucks to be imported to Bangladesh."
Shri Rakesh Kumar, deputy director of Petrapole Port said, Rs 80 million worth of cotton was damaged in the fire. A five-member committee has been formed to probe the incident.