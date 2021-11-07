12 cotton-laden trucks burnt at Petrapole before entering Bangladesh

A devastating fire at India's Petrapole land port has burnt 12 trucks waiting in a parking lot to enter Bangladesh's Benapole land port with imported cotton, reports UNB.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at Jayantipur Luxmi truck parking lot and quickly engulfed trucks parked there. However, no casualties have been reported.

Kartik Chakraborty, general secretary of the Petrapole Port Staff Welfare Association of India, said a truck with cotton waiting to be exported to Bangladesh caught fire in the Jayantipur Lakshi truck parking lot near Petrapole port this morning. Later, fire broke out in 11 other cotton trucks nearby and they were also burnt down.