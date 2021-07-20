12 UK expats recognised as freedom fighters

As per a gazette notification, some of the inductees are -- Sultan Mahmud Sharif, president of the United Kingdom Awami League, former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, former justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former director general of National Museum Enamul Haque, former minister Zakaria Chowdhury, former ambassador Raziul Hasan and former state minister for foreign affairs Abul Hasan Chowdhury.