Millers for Nutrition country conclave strengthens public-private commitment to food fortification in Bangladesh

Millers for Nutrition coalition, powered by TechnoServe, hosted Bangladesh Country Conclave 2026 in Dhaka, bringing together government, industry, development, and academic stakeholders to strengthen collaboration on food fortification and improved access to safe and fortified foods in Bangladesh.

The conclave aimed to strengthen public-private collaboration to advance food fortification, improve food safety compliance, and promote the adoption of innovative technologies including automation within Bangladesh’s food processing sector, said a press release.