Women’s reserved seats: Nomination race heats up within parties
Lobbying has begun within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to secure nominations for the reserved women’s seats in parliament, with aspirants from the Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal and former women leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at the forefront.
Party sources say that since the formation of the new cabinet under BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman, activities by aspirants for nomination to the reserved women’s seats have started. Many have already prepared profiles (biographies) detailing their roles in past movements and struggles, party loyalty, and organisational experience, and have begun sending them to BNP’s policymaking level. Others are meeting important figures in the government to try to secure nominations.
However, responsible BNP sources say that no activities have yet begun at the policymaking level regarding women’s seats.
There are 50 reserved women’s seats in the parliament. In the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February, BNP alone won 209 seats. Proportionally, out of the 50 reserved women’s seats, the party will get 35.
In addition, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will get 11 and National Citizen Party (NCP) will get one seat. The remaining three seats will be distributed among independent candidates and small parties that won with their own symbols. The parties are Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Gonoshonghoti Andolon, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Khilafat Majlis.
It has been learned after speaking to responsible leaders at different levels of BNP that this time the reserved women’s seats will be a mix of newcomers and seniors. However, a large number of comparatively younger leaders may be seen.
Among the seniors under discussion are Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas, General Secretary Sultana Ahmed, BNP Central Committee member Shirin Sultana, Rehana Akhter (Ranu), Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury, music artist Baby Naznin, Nilufar Chowdhury (Moni), Bilkis Islam, Shammi Akhtar, Syeda Asifa Ashrafi (Papia), Rasheda Begum (Hira), Rokhsana Khanam, Ayesha Siddika, Neowaz Halima, Farida Yasmin, Helen Zerin, lawyer Shakila Farzana, Bithika Binte Hossain, wife of the late volunteer wing president Shafiul Bari Babu, Chattogram Mahila Dal’s Monowara Begum (Moni), and Mahila Dal South convener Ruma Akter.
Baby Naznin told Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, expressing her interest in representing women in parliament, “We are not lobbying. But those who are qualified to claim this position should certainly write their names.”
Many former central leaders of Chhatra Dal are also aspirants this time. Among them are Mahila Dal Co–Self-Reliance Affairs Secretary Asma Aziz, former Central Vice President Sultana Jesmin (Jui), Mahila Dal Dhaka City South Member Secretary Nasima Akter (Keya), Bangla Department teacher of Khilgaon Model University College Rokeya Chowdhury, and senior joint convener and former councillor of Kotwali Thana BNP Suraiya Begum, among others, who have prepared profiles and sent them to BNP policymakers for consideration.
Former Chhatra Dal leader Sultana Jesmin, who graduated from Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, “I think politics needs a combination of labour and sweat with academic combination, that is, a mixture of education and competence.”
Who will get how many seats?
Reserved women members do not have any specific constituencies. They will be known only as MPs of their party or alliance. In this case, women’s seats will be distributed based on the number of seats won by a party or alliance.
According to the Constitution, the number of reserved women’s seats is currently 50. One reserved women’s seat will be allocated for every six general members. If for any reason the allocated seats exceed the total, there may be adjustments based on fractions. In some cases, the law also provides for lotteries.
Under proportional representation, BNP will get 35 this time (won with the paddy sheaf symbol). Proportionally Jamaat will get more than 11, independent candidates more than one, and NCP one seat. Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Gonoshonghoti Andolon, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Gon-Odhikar Parishad, and Khilafat Majlis together won six seats; proportionally these parties will get one seat.
BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, that it is unlikely the nominations for reserved women’s seats will be finalised before Eid.
Jamaat–NCP deciding nominations
It is learned that Jamaat-e-Islami is also deciding nominations for reserved women’s seats. Advice is being taken from the women’s division for this. The party’s Central Executive Council will finalise the nominations.
A party source said the names under discussion include Jamaat’s Central Women’s Division Secretary Nurun Nisa Siddika, Assistant Secretary Marzia Begum, and BUET teacher Mardia Momtaz.
People concerned said nominations may be given from among university teachers, physicians, and engineers. A responsible leader said one nominee may also be from a different religious community.
Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told Prothom Alo, “We are deciding nominations. We will nominate suitable women who can play a proper role in parliament.”
NCP can send one person to a reserved women’s seat. For this post, the names under discussion are party Joint Convener Monira Sharmin and Southern Region Joint Chief Organizer Mahmuda Alam (Mitu).
Yesterday, Saturday, five days passed since the new government led by Tarique Rahman took office. The session of the new parliament has not yet been called.
Within 30 days of the publication of the election results gazette, the President must call the first session of the new parliament, according to the Prime Minister’s written advice. The gazette of winners of this parliamentary election was published on 13 February. Accordingly, the first session must be held by 14 March.
According to the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women Seats) Election Act, the election for reserved women’s seats must be completed within 90 days of publication of the final general election results in the official gazette. The Election Commission will issue a notification determining nomination, scrutiny, withdrawal, and voting dates. Relevant persons say there is still time to complete the nomination and election process for reserved women’s seats.
In the 13th parliamentary election, 86 women contested directly in 299 seats. Of them, 7 were elected—six from BNP and one independent. If the 50 reserved seats are added, there will be 57 women members in parliament, which is about 16 per cent of the 350-member parliament.
Dhaka District BNP General Secretary and Central Executive Committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhury believes many women leaders could not participate directly in elections despite having qualifications. Women’s leadership is very important for empowering half the country’s population and establishing their rights. She said, “I believe Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will finalise nominations for reserved women’s seats considering competence, experience, and past field roles.”