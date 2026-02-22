Women’s reserved seats: Nomination race heats up within parties

Lobbying has begun within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to secure nominations for the reserved women’s seats in parliament, with aspirants from the Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal and former women leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal at the forefront.

Party sources say that since the formation of the new cabinet under BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman, activities by aspirants for nomination to the reserved women’s seats have started. Many have already prepared profiles (biographies) detailing their roles in past movements and struggles, party loyalty, and organisational experience, and have begun sending them to BNP’s policymaking level. Others are meeting important figures in the government to try to secure nominations.

However, responsible BNP sources say that no activities have yet begun at the policymaking level regarding women’s seats.

There are 50 reserved women’s seats in the parliament. In the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February, BNP alone won 209 seats. Proportionally, out of the 50 reserved women’s seats, the party will get 35.

In addition, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will get 11 and National Citizen Party (NCP) will get one seat. The remaining three seats will be distributed among independent candidates and small parties that won with their own symbols. The parties are Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Gonoshonghoti Andolon, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Khilafat Majlis.