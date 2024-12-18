Four killed at Ijtema ground, no killers to be spared: Adviser

Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has expressed a firm stance on bringing those involved in the killings at the Ijtema ground to trial, saying that four people died in the incident.

“There is no scope to spare the individuals involved in the murders. The perpetrators will be brought under the law following a case,” he said after holding separate meetings with two factions of Tablighi Jamaat at the ministry on Wednesday.