13 more India returnees test positive for coronavirus

Thirteen more India returnees through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

Now, they are in an institutional quarantine under the government.

As many as 23 Bangladeshis returned from India via this port have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Two of them have already recovered.

According to the port administration, as many as 1,074 people including Bangladeshis and Indians have returned to the country from India through this land port between 26 April and 25 May.

Among them, some 316 people are in institutional quarantines in 10 different places of Brahmanbaria.