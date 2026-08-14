49 officers of police inspector rank, 7 of ASP rank sent into retirement
The government has retired 49 police officers holding the rank of inspector. The information was disclosed in a gazette notification issued by the Police-1 branch of the Home Ministry on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the government has also retired seven officers holding the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP).
The notification said the 49 officers serving in Bangladesh Police had completed 25 years of service and were retired from government service in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018.
7 ASP-rank officers sent into retirement
The government has also retired seven officers holding the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP). The information was disclosed in a gazette notification issued by the Police-1 branch of the Home Ministry on Thursday.
The notification was signed by senior secretary to the Home Ministry Manzur Morshed Chowdhury by order of the President.
The officers sent into retirement are ASP Nure Alam Siddiqui of RAB Headquarters; Mohammad Nurul Mottakin, assistant commissioner (AC-Patrol) of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP); ASP Kazi Wazed Ali of Matiranga Circle in Khagrachhari; ASP Md Syeduzzaman of Galachipa Circle in Patuakhali; ASP Md Golam Kibria of RAB-2; ASP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman of the Dhaka Reserve Police Force (RRF); and ASP Md Rabiul Islam of Sirajganj district.
The notification said they were retired in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018. The order, issued in the public interest, will take immediate effect. The retired officers will receive retirement benefits in accordance with the rules.