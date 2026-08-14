49 officers of police inspector rank, 7 of ASP rank sent into retirement

The government has retired 49 police officers holding the rank of inspector. The information was disclosed in a gazette notification issued by the Police-1 branch of the Home Ministry on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government has also retired seven officers holding the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

The notification said the 49 officers serving in Bangladesh Police had completed 25 years of service and were retired from government service in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018.