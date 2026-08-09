Police under pressure from cases, arrests, retirements and OSD postings

Cases have been filed against 1,490 police personnel over allegations that they opened fire on students and the public during the July mass uprising. Of them, 68 have been arrested and 57 remain absconding.

In addition, 141 police personnel have been sent into forced retirement.

Another 142 have been placed as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) or attached to various units. A further 93 have been temporarily suspended for allegedly absconding.

The filing of cases, arrests, absconding, temporary suspensions, OSD postings and forced retirements have brought major changes at various levels of the police force.

Some of the police personnel facing disciplinary action have alleged that many officers were made accused in cases without verifying their actual involvement.

Some were not even present at the scene, some were not named on the duty roster, while others were serving in different units at the time. Yet cases were filed against them.