Admin officials blame police for irregularities in 3 controversial national elections

Officials of administration have blamed the police for holding the last three parliamentary elections in 2014, 2018 and 2024 in a controversial manner.

The electoral reform commission organised a meeting with current and former administration officials who carried out their duties as returning officers, assistant returning officers and other election related officers during those three national elections.

The meeting, joined by 30 officials including senior officials of the current administration, was held at the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) on Monday.

The reform commission led by Badiul Alam Majumder has started exchanging views with stakeholders to prepare proposals for electoral reform. The commission is also reviewing the last three general elections. Yesterday’s meeting was part of that process.