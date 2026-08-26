2 suspects to undergo dope tests, questions about killings will be answered: Police

Simanto Das, a friend of Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, who were arrested in connection with the killings of retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife and their two children, gave a statement to the court. He gave the statement to Rangpur Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday night.

Jinnat Ali, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and the new investigating officer in the case, confirmed the matter.