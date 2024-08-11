Chief justice, two advisers take oath

Newly appointed chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and two more advisers to the interim government took oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday.

The advisers are Supradeep Chakma and Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar.

Thirteen advisers to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus took oath on Friday last.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the newly appointed Chief Justice and the two advisers while another adviser Farooq-e-Azam is yet to sworn-in as he is still in the United States and the date of his arrival in Bangladesh is not confirmed.