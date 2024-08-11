Chief justice, two advisers take oath
Newly appointed chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and two more advisers to the interim government took oath at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday.
The advisers are Supradeep Chakma and Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar.
Thirteen advisers to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus took oath on Friday last.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the newly appointed Chief Justice and the two advisers while another adviser Farooq-e-Azam is yet to sworn-in as he is still in the United States and the date of his arrival in Bangladesh is not confirmed.
The interim government led by professor Yunus took oath Thursday night four days after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the county amid a student-led mass uprising.
Dr Bidhan Ranjan, Supradeep Chakma and Farooq-e-Azam could not take oath on that day as they are outside the capital.
The president appointed High Court Judge Syed Refaat Ahmed on Saturday as Bangladesh's new chief justice as immediate-past chief justice Obaidul Hassan resigned in the afternoon.
Under the authority vested upon him under Article 95 (1) of the constitution, the president appointed High Court's judge Syed Refaat Ahmed.
The appointment came into effect from the day of his oath of office.
Syed Refaat Ahmed is the country's 25th chief justice.