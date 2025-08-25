Information adviser Mahfuj Alam faces harassment attempt in New York
Activists and supporters of the Awami League tried to harass Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam while he was entering the Bangladesh Consulate office in New York. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, New York time.
The Bangladesh Consulate in New York had organised a programme on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising. The adviser attended the event as the chief guest.
As Mahfuj Alam arrived, Awami League activists and supporters gathered in front of the Consulate carrying party flags chanting slogans of “Joy Bangla” and “Joy Bangabandhu”. They hurled eggs at him and shouted slogans against him. They also smashed the glass door of the Consulate building.
