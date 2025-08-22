Adviser Mahfuj’s father elected general secretary of union BNP
Azizur Rahman, father of interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam, has been elected the general secretary for the Ichapur Union unit BNP in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur.
He was elected through voting on Thursday evening.
The election took place at Srirampur High School in Ichapur Union yesterday, Thursday.
A total of 453 voters cast their ballots. Azizur Rahman, who contested with the rooster symbol, was elected general secretary after securing 266 votes.
Previously, Azizur Rahman had served as the vice-president of Ichapur Union BNP unit as well.
Meanwhile, Mahbub Alam, elder brother of adviser Mahfuj Alam is a joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
In the same election, Md Oli Ullah was elected president of the Ichapur Union BNP unit and Jahangir Alam Samrat was elected organising secretary.
Central joint secretary general of BNP, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee was present during the election as the chief guest.
Among others, Lakshmipur district BNP member-secretary Sahab Uddin, joint convener Hasibur Rahman, BLDP chairman Shahadat Hossain, and former central Jubo Dal vice-president Imam Hossain attended as special guests.
When asked, Ramganj upazila BNP convener, Mozammel Haque said Azizur Rahman has long been involved in politics with BNP. He had stood by party leaders and activists in times of crisis. Due to his dedication to the party, leaders and activists have once again elected him this time.