Adviser Mahfuj’s father elected general secretary of union BNP

Azizur Rahman, father of interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam, has been elected the general secretary for the Ichapur Union unit BNP in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur.

He was elected through voting on Thursday evening.

The election took place at Srirampur High School in Ichapur Union yesterday, Thursday.

A total of 453 voters cast their ballots. Azizur Rahman, who contested with the rooster symbol, was elected general secretary after securing 266 votes.