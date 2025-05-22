Mahfuj Alam ‘apologises’ for ‘divisive’ statements

Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam has apologised today for any of his past statements and use of words that were divisive.

“I sincerely apologise for any previous statements or choice of words that were divisive. If I am to remain in government for even a single more day, I want to work with full respect and sensitivity toward all forces involved in the uprising,” Mahfuj Alam wrote in a Facebook post around 5:00pm.