Mahfuj Alam ‘apologises’ for ‘divisive’ statements
Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam has apologised today for any of his past statements and use of words that were divisive.
“I sincerely apologise for any previous statements or choice of words that were divisive. If I am to remain in government for even a single more day, I want to work with full respect and sensitivity toward all forces involved in the uprising,” Mahfuj Alam wrote in a Facebook post around 5:00pm.
Mahfuz posted the status at a time when BNP demanded resignation of two student representatives, including Mahfuj, from the Advisory Council.
The adviser wrote that unity among patriotic forces is essential.
“The enemies of Bangladesh are united and aggressive. Our sovereignty and all democratic institutions are under threat. The patriotic people who stood united during the July uprising now face a long and difficult test. It is a test of unity and patience. We must overcome it,” he added.