Delhi eager to take bilateral relations forward

After nearly a four-year hiatus, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi yesterday, Thursday afternoon. During his visit, he paid his last respects to former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, writing that she had made a significant contribution to strengthening relations between Bangladesh and India. “Her notable contributions will always be remembered,” he wrote. Rajnath Singh conveyed this information after signing the condolence book with his own hand.

The brief visit of India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar to Dhaka over the past two days, along with the defence minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the Bangladesh mission, is significant. Since the popular uprising of 5 August 2024, which led to the fall of the Awami League government and Sheikh Hasina’s flight to India, relations between the two countries have deteriorated.

Tensions were further exacerbated in the second half of December 2025, following a series of reciprocal summons of diplomats.Against this backdrop, the engagement of these two key Indian political figures signals a qualitative shift in the relationship with Bangladesh.