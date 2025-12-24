India must strengthen relations with all sides in Bangladesh

For years, India has believed that maintaining constructive relations with Bangladesh depends on the Awami League being in power. Such a stance has had negative consequences for both Bangladesh’s domestic politics and long-term bilateral relations.

If the BNP forms the next government, both sides should seize the opportunity to bring the relationship to a stable footing. However, New Delhi should go a step further and strengthen relations with all actors across Bangladesh’s political landscape.

The Brussels-based non-profit research organisation International Crisis Group (ICG) made this observation in its analytical report on Bangladesh–India relations. The 53-page report, titled After the “Golden Era”: Getting Bangladesh-India Ties Back on Track” was published on the ICG website on Tuesday.